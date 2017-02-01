Eighth grader Connor Buchheit came in first place for the second year in a row at the Wiesbaden Middle School Geographic Bee Jan. 17, at which students answered questions on general geography for a chance to compete nationally. It was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2017 National Geographic Bee. The school champions, including Connor, will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 31.

Connor represented the Department of Defense Education Activity last year when he was one of 54 finalists who competed in the 2016 National Geographic Bee championship in Washington, D.C., last May.

Eighth grader Marina Davatelis came in second place and seventh grader Jeffrey Johnson came in third place in the Wiesbaden Middle School bee.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C., for state winners to participate in the bee national championship rounds May 15 through 17.The first-place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society, including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and a trip to the Galapagos Islands.

Wiesbaden Middle School contributed to this report.