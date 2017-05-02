Yard of the month program returns

Army housing residents are invited to enhance the overall curb appeal of our entire community by participating in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Yard of the Month program. The purpose of the program is to recognize residents who put forth extra-effort in maintaining their yards. One winner from each housing area –Aukamm, Crestview, Clay Kaserne, Hainerberg and Newman Village will be selected each month. A Yard of the Month sign will be placed in each winner’s yard and one overall winner per month will receive a $50 AAFES gift card.

Judging will take place at the end of each month now through October. No registration necessary.