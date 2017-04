The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering CYS physicals to all children not enrolled at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Please bring immunization records when coming in for physicals. The physicals are by appointment only. For appointments, call (06371) 9464-1303. Enrollees of WAHC can schedule CYS physicals at any time.