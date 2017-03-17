News Briefs

Youth physicals day at clinic

March 17, 2017

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering physicals to all children eligible to participate in Child, Youth and School Services sports and school activities. The physicals are by appointment only March 31 from 8 to 11 a.m. For appointments, call DSN 314-590-1303 or civ (06371) 9464-1303.