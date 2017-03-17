Youth physicals day at clinic

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering physicals to all children eligible to participate in Child, Youth and School Services sports and school activities. The physicals are by appointment only March 31 from 8 to 11 a.m. For appointments, call DSN 314-590-1303 or civ (06371) 9464-1303.
SEARCH THE SITE
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonMarch 18-24, 2017
- Super E10 $2.583↓ $0.018
- Super $2.846↓ $0.018
- Super+ $3.076↓ $0.017
- Diesel $2.824↓ $0.015
Digital edition
View Articles by Category
What people are reading this week:
- Wiesbaden – Taunus Theater
- What to know if you get pulled over in Germany
- Community projects continue to shape Wiesbaden
- Movie Schedule
- Program aims to make tax-free shopping easier
- Follow USAG Wiesbaden Exchange on Facebook
- Reduction of shuttle bus service
- Beware of fraudulent puppy breeders
- Behavioral health services impacted by staff shortage
- Overseas housing allowance survey open now