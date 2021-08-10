2d TSB’s #FridaySpotlight – SPC Christina Barton

WIESBADEN, Germany — Specialist Christina Barton is a Network Enterprise Center – Integration Cell Technician with the 102d Strategic Signal Battalion, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany.

As a NEC-IC technician, SPC Christina Barton’s duties include port patching, conducting site surveys, escorts, and telecommunication room health surveys, and managing the ITSM trouble ticket queue.

“I chose this MOS because the IT field is constantly growing and it also offers many opportunities for certifications and other career development,” Barton said.

Additionally, she was part of the brigade’s Identity Services Engine Migration Team, where she worked with the Kaiserslautern NEC to migrate how clients authenticate to ISE.

“We did this by configuring switches remotely, and verifying their authentication to ISE. I’d like to highlight that all training from the Kaiserslautern NEC was done virtually by screen sharing on Teams.”

Over the six-week project, the team completed 176 switches, which not only helped their civilian technicians, but also helped Barton and her NCO enhance their skills and knowledge.

“I was very excited because I knew this was an opportunity to use the configuration skills I had learned in AIT,” she said. “Professionally, this experience doing the ISE migrations has helped by allowing me more exposure to network security systems, and personally, it gave a strong sense of purpose to my work at the NEC-IC.”

This ISE Migration opportunity, offered by the NEC-Integration Cell, along with the NEC internship, allows Soldiers to get hands-on IT experience, which helps enhance Information Technology Specialists’ technical skills.

“Opportunities like ISE Migration and the NEC internship are essential to expanding our technical skills as 25B’s, especially for Soldiers like myself who come straight from AIT,” Barton said. “Being able to use and develop our skills right away has been very beneficial. I am very thankful that our unit’s leaders support their Soldiers’ career development by providing the opportunities for that development.”

Her advice to Soldiers who may feel there aren’t many opportunities to advance their careers?

“I would say research and ask frequently. Sometimes information about opportunities is not always communicated effectively and it’s important for Soldiers to seek out and ask about all their options.”