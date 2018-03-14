66th MI opens Yellow Ribbon Room for Soldiers, Families

Community members invited to use room, too

“The yellow ribbon is a welcome symbol for Soldiers that are returning back; usually from a military deployment or overseas. The Yellow Ribbon Room is designed to be a welcoming environment for not just Soldiers, especially here overseas, but for the Family members as well,” said Col. Devon Blake, commander of the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.

Soldiers and Families can connect with each other through the newly unveiled Yellow Ribbon Room in the 66th MI Brigade Soldier and Family Readiness Center in Bldg. 1029N on Clay Kaserne.

“It allows for a greater sense of community and Family team building amongst Soldiers, civilians and Families,” Blake said. “We’d also like to extend the invitation across the garrison as well, knowing that the Army Family is a big team, not just amongst the 66th. We hope that others take advantage utilizing this room to connect and sustain relationships.”

The room features Wi-Fi, a landline and a DSN line for Families to call Soldiers who are deployed, on temporary duty or commuters. Blake explained that many Soldiers of the brigade commute to Darmstadt every day, but live in Wiesbaden which makes it sometimes difficult for them to connect to their Families. The room is also available to anybody who has time to spare during in- or out-processing, and serves as a meeting place for the 66th MI Family Readiness Group. Patrons also have access to laptops, a printer, a fax machine, television, DVD player, PlayStation and Xbox. Since the room is located next to the library, games, DVDs and books are easily accessible.

The room also showcases three pieces of art from students at Hainerberg Elementary School. The brigade sponsors the elementary school, and maintains close ties with it. Every six to 12 weeks, the artwork changes, and three new pieces will decorate the room. Notebooks designated for each artist provide the opportunity to leave feedback for them.

The room is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During opening hours, visitors can just drop by. Outside opening hours, keys can be signed out from the building manager.

“I hope Soldiers and Families will take advantage of the room in order to relax, socialize and connect,” Blake said.

