A note from the commander — Nov. 1, 2018

Greetings Wiesbaden,

I am excited to be back in Wiesbaden – it’s a great city and I love living and working in Europe! I have a few updates and thoughts I’d like to share.

I want to thank all those that attended my first town hall. It was a good chance for me to hear our community concerns. The first order of business at the town hall was to give an update on lead in the environment. We discussed lead testing within our infrastructure so if anyone has concerns about themselves or their children, regarding exposure to lead, please schedule lead testing at our clinic. Similarly, if you want to know if your home has been tested or you want to know anything about testing, you can call Mr. William Kavanagh, DPW Environmental Division, at DSN: 548-4092 / COM: 0611-143-548-4092.

I am diligently working through all of the comments I received at the town hall and I will post my feedback on our website, so stay tuned. It takes time to implement solutions, so I ask for your patience.

Regarding parking on Clay Kaserne, I ask that you park your vehicles in approved locations to include the parking structures. Clay is unique in that many of us work here but we also have a large number of customers that only come to Clay for short periods of time to conduct business. If you work here then you should not be parking in customer parking. I have asked my MPs to begin ticketing more on Clay Kaserne for parking violations. I consider this note fair warning for those that work on Clay. Ticketing will begin in a few days.

I’d like to know what interest exists in forming a chartered Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for the high school. I have received feedback from the community regarding the creation of a separate and distinct organization from the Booster Club. I welcome your thoughts on this matter.