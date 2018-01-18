AAFES to offer streaming Olympic coverage

DALLAS and STAMFORD, Conn. – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and NBC Olympics announced that U.S. service members worldwide will again be able to watch Olympic streaming coverage from their desktop and personal devices when NBCUniversal presents the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, in February.

AAFES has coordinated with TKS and NBC to allow subscribers who reside on-post at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and other TKS-served locations in Germany to stream via the TKS network or Exchange Connect internet service, AAFES Telecom officials said. Because a German broadcaster has rights for Germany, streaming access is limited to on-post subscribers only.

Service members on or off base can use an AFN decoder to watch the NBC Olympics via the normal AFN TV broadcast programming schedule.

The streaming benefit is provided to current U.S. Military service members, including Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, including active duty, Guard, Reserve, and honorably-discharged veterans by Comcast NBCUniversal, and in partnership with your local cable, satellite, dMVPD, and Telco providers.

NBC Olympics will produce more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage as more than 2,800 athletes from 90 countries compete in 102 medal events from Feb. 7 to 25.

“We’re excited to partner once again with Comcast NBCUniversal to bring the Olympics into the living rooms or barracks of service members and their Families all over the world,” said Tom Shull, Director/CEO of the Exchange.

Service members will access Olympics coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, and choosing the Exchange as their service provider. Due to content rights restrictions, an active Shop MyExchange.com account will be required to verify eligibility. Content rights restrictions will also apply to some outside continental United States locations.

