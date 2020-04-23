AAFES school meal program resumes

The School Meal Program resumed April 13, allowing families to pick up grab-and-go bagged breakfast and lunch meals as a part of their Army and Air Force Exchange Service lunch accounts.

The program had been delayed ensuring the school district and garrison could partner to conduct the program safely and effectively. “The delay gave us to time to plan better,” said Angela Hadley, principal of Aukamm Elementary School, one of the two pickup places for the program.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, school personnel, food workers and parents are required to wear face coverings. Parents wait in line appropriately social distanced and must wash their hands prior to pick up.

“It’s such a good program,” Hadley said. “It helps large families.”

Robert Gassman, parent to five school-aged children said, “I like that they are opening things back up again.” At the end of the first day, his children, ages 5, 7, 10, 11 and 17, had eaten everything the program provided in the bagged meals.

Kimberly Moore, mother to a preschooler and third grader, started the program right away as well. “I like it because I am teleworking and otherwise I have to take off and cook,” she said.

Hadley said, “Any type of structure we give is great.” Normal school lunch can be reassuring to students.

According to released guidelines, families can make arrangements to pick up from Aukamm Elementary School by submitting a request to meals.auka@dodea.edu, or from Wiesbaden High School by submitting a request to meals.wihs@dodea.edu. All orders must be placed by 3 p.m. the afternoon prior to pick up in order to allow AAFES enough time and notice to prepare the necessary meals.

The cost of the meals is the same as regular school-year pricing, including free and reduced for those who qualify.