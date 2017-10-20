AAFES unveils new services for customers

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s online store at ShopMyExchange.com will welcome approximately 21 million veteran shoppers Nov. 11.

While the site’s overall design is largely unchanged, several new functional improvements have been implemented to streamline the customer experience, including:

• Compatibility with the screens of mobile devices

• Enhanced shopper capacity, with 30,000 now able to shop simultaneously and room for expansion as necessary.

• Near-real-time inventory updates so customers always know when their item is in stock and ready to ship.

• A new sale pricing system that implements promotional prices the instant sales are effective.

“The Exchange wants to provide veterans with the best possible service when we welcome them home to their military Family,” said Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, exchange senior enlisted advisor. “ShopMyExchange.com provides the exceptional pricing, selection and service they remember—whether on their desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device.”Further online improvements are planned for 2018, including a redesigned shopping cart and checkout section.

Military Star at Commissary

To offer greater convenience to service members and their Families and further strengthen funding of critical military quality-of-life programs, the Exchange Credit Program is expanding acceptance of the Military Star card to Commissaries around the world, including the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commissary on Oct. 19.

No-fee layaway

Soldiers, Airmen, Families and retirees at USAG Wiesbaden can get a head-start on holiday shopping while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with free layaway from AAFES.

The USAG Wiesbaden Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24 — including toys and bikes. Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan.

“Layaway is not just a way to keep snooping loved ones from ruining their holiday surprise — it can also be used as a budgeting tool,” said USAG Wiesbaden Exchange General Manager Mikel Hunter. “We want to make holiday shopping easy for Soldiers or Airmen and Families at USAG Wiesbaden. That’s why we’re giving the gift of fee-free layaway this holiday season.”

A deposit of 15 percent is required to hold items on layaway. Shoppers can visit customer service at the USAG Wiesbaden Exchange for complete program details and eligibility information.

