ACS offers assistance with employment

Finding rewarding volunteer or income opportunities can be a major quality of life issue for newcomers to Germany.

Making Army Community Service one of their first stops upon arriving in the Wiesbaden military community will ensure a wealth of assistance in that endeavor.

Besides offering regular monthly classes in resume writing and how to successfully navigate and use the federal jobs website — USAJobs.gov — ACS’s Employment Readiness Program provides outreach through its Java and Jobs program, interview skills training, career fairs and more.

“One of the things we do at Employment Readiness is interview techniques training, said Lewis Boatner, Employment Readiness Program manager. “It’s just like a mock interview.”

During the training people are given the chance to engage with interviewers, giving them a first-hand look at the interview process, Boatner said.

“We tell them to just be confident,” Boatner said, adding that learning how to relax, be an active listener, present a positive attitude and know when to listen and not talk are all part of getting ready for a potential job interview. “We teach them how to pay attention to people and use strategic pauses.”

The Employment Readiness Program produces a weekly jobs listing, which is posted on the Wiesbaden Family and MWR home page, wiesbaden.armymwr.com. Community members are invited to browse through the weekly listing to see the job opportunities in and around the Wiesbaden military community.

Community members can also find a list of free training opportunities on the website under the calendar link.

“The resume class is designed to show participants the different types of resumes, the sections that make up the resume and which is the best type of resume to use,” Boatner said. “Participants are also shown how to use career library websites to gather information in order to create the ultimate resume.”

Participants in the USAJobs class learn how to create an account, the importance of knowledge, skills and abilities, and how to track job prospects and applications.

A recent addition to the Employment Readiness Program’s many offerings is its Java and Jobs outreach effort. Most Mondays of the month community members can find an Employment Readiness Program representative at one of the many coffee locales across U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. Community members are invited to discuss the entire job search process in a relaxed setting with an employment expert. Army Community Service officials also advise newcomers to take advantage of the many volunteer opportunities available in Wiesbaden. Not only do they offer professional development and growth potential – they are also an ideal way to gain valuable experience toward future employment.

For more information on the Army Volunteer Corps and Employment Readiness Program stop by Army Community Service in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201.

