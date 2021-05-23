ACS Spouse Orientation helps to bridge gap between spouses and agencies

Army Community Service Spouse Orientation gives spouses a specific briefing aimed at exposing military spouses to the benefits, programs, opportunities and resources offered here at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

“It is one program in the installation that the priority are the spouses and partners of newly arrived personnel from all military components, DoD Civilians, and contractors,” Gigi Wilson, ACS Relocation Readiness Program manager said.

“They are given an opportunity to speak with the Points of Contacts of community agencies they will eventually utilize during their tour of duty.”

The ACS Spouse Orientation is scheduled every third Wednesday of the month. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ACS Cafeteria, building 7790 on Hainerberg Kaserne. To register, please email the Relocation Team at usarmy.wiesbaden.id-europe.mbx.mwr-acs@mail.mil or dial 0611-143-548-9201/ 9202 to connect.

The orientation brief has been virtual during this pandemic, however the briefing was held face-to-face May 19 and will be held face-to-face in June, observing Garrison mitigation measures with no more than 15 registrants.

Adapting to a new country can be challenging for spouses accompanying Service Members and civilian employees.

“Spouses don’t usually attend in processing with their Soldier/Civilian employees and too often misses out on important information received by incoming personnel only. And more often than not, spouses residing in temporary lodging often feel disconnected and alone, “ Wilson said.

“The Spouse Orientation Program intends to bridge that gap between spouses and the different agencies/programs available to them,” she said. It can also lead to positive relationships with other spouses you meet during the event.

Briefers include representatives from TRICARE, Health Clinic, Dental, Education Center, ACS Employment Program, Public Affairs, Home Based Business, Transportation, Value Added Tax office, Customs, Child, Youth and School Services, School Liaison Officer, Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club, Exceptional Family Member Program, Volunteer Program, Financial Readiness Program, Red Cross, Morale Welfare Recreation Arts and Crafts, Vehicle Registration and ACS Spouse Sponsorship Program.