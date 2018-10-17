Act to end domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and did you know…

On average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States — more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.

One in four women and one in seven men aged 18 and older in the U. S. have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

More than half (51.1 percent) of female victims of rape reported being raped by an intimate partner.

A child witnessed violence in 22 percent (nearly 1 in 4) of intimate partner violence cases filed in state courts.

The U.S. Advisory Board on Child Abuse and Neglect suggests that domestic violence may be the single major precursor to child abuse and neglect fatalities in this country.

Nearly 8 million days of paid work each year is lost due to domestic violence issues — the equivalent of more than 32,000 full-time jobs.

Ninety-six percent of domestic violence victims who are employed experience problems at work due to abuse.

Domestic violence is not a personal problem. It impacts our homes, our children and our readiness. It is a community problem and we can work together as a community to solve it. If you or someone you know needs to speak with a Victim Advocate, you can call the 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline at (0162)297-5625 or visit your Family Advocacy Program at Army Community Service. And if you hear or witness a situation rising to the level of an emergency, please call the MPs at 114 or (0611)143-548-7777. Don’t stand by. Act. End domestic violence.

____________________________

Statistics provided by The National Domestic Violence Hotline at www.thehotline.org/resources/statistics.