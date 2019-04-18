Activities highlight support for sexual assault prevention

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Sexual harassment and sexual assault undermine the Army’s ability to effectively carry out its mission.

This year’s theme is, “SHARP: Shaping a Culture of Trust. Protecting our People Protects Our Mission.”

Several events are planned with the goal of increasing awareness of sexual assault and harassment, and enabling Soldiers, Family members and other community members to prevent and respond to sexual assault and harassment.Denim Day

Commanders and civilian leaders are highly encouraged to allow their personnel to wear denim April 24 as a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault. The garrison SHARP office will host a photo contest between all directorates, tenant organizations and agencies. Photos showing Denim Day support should be sent to deborah.j.wagner11.civ@mail.mil by April 26. They will be judged by community members and leaders based on how they best exhibit the spirit of Denim Day.

Drive Out Sexual Assault Golf Scramble

Rheinblick Golf Course will host a golf scramble from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25. SHARP awareness and prevention information will be provided throughout the course. The cost is $45 per individual and includes: golf cart, club rental, range token and lunch (sandwich/cheeseburger, fries and drink). Fees will be paid to the RGC on the day of the event. Teams of four must register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-drive-out-sexual-assault-golf-scramble-tickets-53004406607. Registration closes April 19.

Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Event

This event takes place from 2-6 p.m. April 29 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Community members are invited for an afternoon of bowling to increase awareness of the problem of sexual assault. There is no cost for bowling, which will be time limited.