Adventures in social distancing

Community members have been washing hands, wearing masks and keeping their distance in public places in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden implemented the mandatory wear of masks or face coverings in areas where physical distancing is more difficult, such as essential customer service points. This is mandatory at the Exchange, Commissary, shoppettes on Clay and Hainerberg, dining facility, shuttle buses, Postal Service Center and any location where there is one-on-one customer service. For up-to-date information and guidance, visit the garrison webpage: home.army.mil/wiesbaden and click the coronavirus graphic and follow the garrison on social media at facebook.com/usagwiesbaden. Updates are posted daily.