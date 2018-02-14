AER kicks off 2018 campaign

Army Emergency Relief will begin its annual fundraising campaign for 2018 on March 1. Funds raised provide assistance to Soldiers and Family members. AER offers scholarships, grants and no-interest loans to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors.

The AER Campaign will start with a breakfast event March 1 with garrison leadership and unit representatives at 7:30 a.m. at the Community Activity Center.

A 5k fun run will begin at 6 a.m. March 2 at the Fitness Center. Best male and female runners and best team will be awarded. No registration is required for the fun run, and maximum participation is highly encouraged. Opening remarks will be provided by the garrison commander and retired Army Col. Eldon Mullis, deputy director and chief operating officer at Army Emergency Relief headquarters. At the end of the run, Soldiers and Families will have an opportunity to donate at tables in front of the fitness center.

“This is a great opportunity for Soldiers to provide assistance to their fellow Soldiers and create greater awareness and understanding of AER programs and benefits,” said AER officer Danna Butterfield.

The second promotional event will be the AER March Madness (Donate and Dunk) Basketball Tournament and three point shooting contest, which starts at 5 p.m. March 16, in the fitness center. Registration runs through March 1. Register through your AER unit representative or Butterfield at DSN 548-9202; danna.l.butterfield.civ@mail.mil or at the fitness center.

The campaign runs through May 15.

How to donate:

-Attend the fun run at 6 a.m. March 2

-Attend the March Madness event at 5 p.m. March 16

-Contact your AER unit representative or call (0611)143-548-9202

-Go to www.aerhq.org

