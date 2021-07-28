Army Community Service birthday bash

USAG Wiesbaden’s Army Community Service and the military community celebrated the 56th Birthday of ACS on July 23. ACS was founded on July 25, 1965 by the Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Harold Johnson.

ACS has grown and evolved in 56 years but the core mission of supporting Army communities has remained the same. ACS is steadfast in supporting the Army’s mission of keeping soldiers, families and units ready and resilient at all times.

ACS is the social services hub for the Army and a cornerstone for Army families. They offer assistance to military communities by offering programs such as New Parent Support, Information and Referral services for families during PCS moves, Employment Readiness services, Volunteer Management, Family Advocacy Counseling, Exceptional Family Member Support, Financial Assistance, and Survivor Services for families of fallen soldiers. Clara Schuler, the Division Chief for ACS said it best, “The Army couldn’t do its mission as well as it does without ACS.”

“ACS deserves to be celebrated, it just makes Army life better,” said Jane Taylor, an Army spouse that attended the Birthday Bash.

The celebration had activities for guests of all ages, including carnival games, giveaways, a dunk tank, birthday cake and food provided by the USO. The USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department displayed a fire truck and the shark and AFN Eagle brought many smiles.