Army recognizes Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month, honoring American Indians and Alaska natives. In celebrating Native American Heritage Month, the Army recognizes not only the significance of individual contributions but also the value of a diverse and inclusive environment.

“The U.S. Army is dedicated to leveraging the strength of our diverse force and ensuring equality for all of its members,” said Army senior leaders. “Native American (American Indian and Alaskan Native) Soldiers have served in the Army with great honor, dedication and distinction, building a legacy of courage, professionalism and selfless service that will inspire generations to come.”

America’s highly capable Army will continue to leverage the strengths of its diverse, all-volunteer force, which includes more than 9,000 Native Americans.

More than 20 Native American Soldiers have been presented with the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest military decoration