Army spouse makes masks for community

Laura Irick, a military spouse at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, has been giving away free handmade face masks to help in the fight to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Irick started making masks for the community in March when she watched a video tutorial on how to make a mask and then read an article that stated that wearing cotton masks could reduce coronavirus transmission by up to 75%, she said.

“I truly enjoy making these masks, and the feedback I get from the community has been heartwarming,” Irick said.

“Every time I give away a mask I hope that it helps that person and their family,” she added.

Contact Irick to request a mask at reformedbyfaith@yahoo.com.