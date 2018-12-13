Auto Skills Center named best in IMCOM

Military community patrons were the focus during the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center’s Customer Appreciation Celebration Nov. 20.

“Everyone knows this is one of the gems of Wiesbaden,” said Col. Noah C. Cloud, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commander.

The garrison commander was on hand to recognize the staff for having earned top honors as Installation Management Command’s Best Medium Sized Auto Skills Center for 2018. The Wiesbaden facility had previously earned the honor in 2016.

As patrons enjoyed an afternoon of free food, courtesy of MWR’s Business Operations Division, a jaws-of-life demonstration by the military community Fire Department and other special events, the garrison commander talked about the high level of service and expertise available at the center.

“I know things don’t just happen. … It takes leadership and commitment — and a real desire to serve the community,” Cloud said. “I hear constantly through ICE (the Interactive Customer Evaluation system) comments that this is a great facility.

“I appreciate the work that you do. This is a great resource,” he added. “I truly do have respect for your skills and professionalism.”

Richard Babcock, the center’s manager and this year’s IMCOM Stalwart Award winner, explained, “You can’t accomplish something like this without a great team. All of these guys do a ton every day.”

Babcock said that the Automotive Skills Center is constantly looking for ways to “make it easier for the customer.” One of the recent new features at the center is an early bird drop box where community members can drop off their keys and paperwork before the center opens when getting car service.

“We’re doing everything possible to offer compatible services here on post,” he said. “You need a good, trained staff to provide those services — and we have that.”

With a highly skilled U.S. and host nation workforce, and an open ear to customer feedback, Babcock said the goal is to “see what is needed” and to offer comparable self-help and staff-provided services.

“I have to thank the customers — for using us and trusting us. All of the good praise we receive from throughout the community motivates the staff to keep doing what they are doing.”

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center is located in Building 3500 on Clay North. Customers are advised to enter the north side of Clay Kaserne through Erbenheim (follow signs as construction is in progress on the installation).

The center is open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and training holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made by phone or a visit to the Automotive Skills Center. Call (0611) 143-548-9817 for more information.