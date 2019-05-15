BERLIN AIRLIFT June 26, 1948 – SEPTEMBER 30, 1949

Garrison, city to host 70th anniversary celebration

SAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will host a public celebration June 10 for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift. From 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the Clay Kaserne Airfield, visitors can enjoy food, fun, live music and history while getting the chance to see historic and modern day aircraft from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

“We are so very excited to partner with the city of Wiesbaden to hold this incredible event,” said U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “The Berlin Airlift is a historic feat with no equal, and is a key event in the friendship and alliance we share with our host nation today.”

Wiesbaden military community members should be aware of changes to installation access during the June 10 public event and June 11, when the event will be open to military ID card holders and prearranged school groups.

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in partnership with the city of Wiesbaden will host a 70th anniversary commemoration of the end of the Berlin Airlift at the Clay Kaserne Airfield. On June 10, the event with be open to the public and include vintage aircraft from the time of the airlift along with music, food and other activities. On June 11, the event will be open to members of the Wiesbaden military community and prearranged school groups.

June 10 schedule of events*

DoD ID card holders will need tickets to attend the June 10 event.

9:30 a.m. – Gates open

9:30 a.m. – U.S. Air Force in Europe band “The Ambassadors” play 1940s big band jazz

9:55 a.m. – U.S. Army and Wiesbaden fire department water salute

10 a.m. – Morning flight program including parachute demonstration and simulated candy drop

11:30 a.m. – USO Show Troupe 1948 Bob Hope reenactment

12:30 p.m. – U.S. Air Force in Europe band “The Ambassadors” play 1940s big band jazz

1:15 p.m. – Welcome remarks

1:45 p.m. – Berlin Airlift memorial service

3 p.m. – Afternoon flight program including parachute demonstration and simulated candy drop

4:30 p.m. – USO Show Troupe 1948 Bob Hope reenactment

5:30 p.m. – Live music

8 p.m. – Event ends

June 11 schedule of events*

The June 11 event is open to DoD ID card holders and prearranged school groups only. No tickets are needed.

9:30 a.m. – Gates open

9:45 a.m. – U.S. Air Force in Europe band “The Ambassadors” play 1940s big band jazz

10:30 a.m. – Welcome remarks

10:45 a.m. – USO Show Troupe 1948 Bob Hope Reenactment

Noon – German army band performance

1 p.m. – Berlin Airlift memorial service

2 p.m. – Military Police K-9 demonstration

2:15 p.m. – USO Show Troupe 1948 Bob Hope reenactment

3:15 p.m. – U.S. Air Force in Europe band “The Ambassadors” play 1940s big band jazz

6 p.m. – Event ends

*Events schedules are subject to change.

INFORMATION:

Tickets and vehicle placards for Wiesbaden military community members are available through their chains of command.

DoD ID card holders from other garrisons across Germany should contact their local Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation office for tickets and placards.

Garrison tickets do not include city bus transportation to post. ID card holders wishing to use the city bus will need to obtain tickets from www.wiesbaden.de/luftbruecke or the city tourism office for €5 for adults and €2 for children ages 7 to 12.

For more information on the city park and ride locations for the event, visit www.wiesbaden.de/luftbruecke.

Wiesbaden military community residents will need placards for their vehicles to pass a vehicle checkpoint at Luftbruecken Strasse and B455 to enter Clay Kaserne. Placards were handed out to units along with the tickets.

If your unit or organization did not receive tickets and placards, please have a single point of call DSN 548-3101 to arrange pick up.

No guest sign-ins will be allowed at the Clay Kaserne welcome center June 10. The main access control point will be a general admission gate open to visitors with tickets.

Resident ID card holders can sign guests in on Hainerberg or get them a multi-day pass prior to June 10. Guests may also be dropped off at the Clay Kaserne general admission gate for entrance before ID card holders proceed on to post through the south gate.

Wiesbaden military community members will have access to post through the south access control point, which will be opened during the event. Only DoD ID card holders will be allowed access through this gate.

ID card holders will need a placard for their vehicle to pass a vehicle checkpoint at Luftbruecken Strasse and B455 to enter post. Placards were handed out to units along with the tickets. See “Tickets and vehicle placards” for more information on obtaining a placard.

Residents will be able to enter the airfield event through a gate at the intersection of Lindsey Boulevard and Wheaton Avenue with their ID cards and, on June 10, tickets. No tickets will be needed to access the airfield June 11.

DoD ID card holders with vehicle placards obtained from their units or organizations will be able to access Clay Kaserne in their privately owned vehicles through the south access control point June 10. No placards are needed June 11.

Garrison tickets do not include city bus transportation to post. ID card holders wishing to use the city bus will need to obtain tickets from www.wiesbaden.de/luftbruecke or the city tourism office for €5 for adults and €2 for children ages 7 to 12.

The shuttle will run its normal route June 10 and 11, but passengers should be prepared for delays due to traffic.

Parking on post for residents and employees who do not live on Clay Kaserne will be available in the east garage near the dining facility.

Euros only will be accpeted for on-site food and beverage sales. Memorabilia vendors will accept both dollars and euros.

Prohibitied Items

glass containers

alcoholic beverages

knives, firearms or weapons of any type

self-defense items such as sprays or stun guns

fireworks or any type of pyrotechnic or explosive devices

aerosol cans

laser pointers

tools

sport equipment

large bulky items like camping chairs, backpacks with frames or coolers

drones or remote control aircraft

banners or items with slogans that contain offensive, political or racist content

due to the heat on the airfield tarmac, it is recommended that guests do not bring dogs other than required service animals

Information on the event is available at: home.army.mil/wiesbaden or www.wiesbaden.de/luftbruecke.