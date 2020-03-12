Jason Johnston/TSC Stuttgart
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Durham, of USAG Wiesbaden, makes his way through an obstacle course during the Installation Management Command, Directorate-Europe’s Best Warrior Competition 2020. The four-day competition began Mar. 1 at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. On Day 0 of the competition, thirteen competitors from across U.S. Army Europe participated in the timed obstacle course event. Over the next three days of exercises, candidates marched, shot, fought and ran to determine who is IMCOM-E’s Best Warrior, who will then go on to compete at the U.S. Army level in Texas.
Jason Johnston/TSC Stuttgart
Sgt. 1st Class. Durham, of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, negotiates an obstacle on day zero of the 2020 IMCOM-E best warrior competition March 1, at USAG Stuttgart. Over the next three days of exercises, candidates marched, shot, fought and ran to determine who would be IMCOM-E’s Best Warrior, who will then go on to compete at the U.S. Army level in Texas.