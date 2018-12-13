Biggest Loser program builds fitness, resiliency

It was a day for winners during the Wiesbaden’s Biggest Loser awards ceremony at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center Nov. 15. That included everyone who completed the grueling 10-week program aimed at improving overall fitness, resiliency and health.

“Together as a group you lost a total of 142 pounds,” said Amanda Moser, Biggest Loser project leader and a personal trainer at the fitness center.

“You took it to a whole new level. I’m honored to be your trainer,” she said.

As her first year running the program, Moser said she was “astonished” by the dedication and endurance of the participants.

A combination of group fitness routines, health education and personal training, Wiesbaden’s Biggest Loser is intended to provide the basis and tools for a continued healthy lifestyle.

“I want to thank you for being part of this program and making it a success,” said Rey Drummond, fitness program coordinator.

“There’s no overnight success for losing weight and getting to your goals,” Drummond said. “It’s hard work and dedication. This is a beginning – don’t stop what you’ve started.”

Drummond added that the holidays can be especially challenging.

“Remember the commitment and sacrifices you’ve made. Stay positive even though there will be days where you’re just not feeling it.”

During the awards ceremony, fitness officials presented participants with a host of awards ranging from the Mascot Award to the top three winners of the challenge.

Shawnell Scott earned first place, Cathrin Rosin was second and Grace Llanos claimed third place honors.

“I’ve actually been in the Biggest Loser twice before but every time had to quit because something came up in my life,” Llanos said.

This time she said she was determined to fulfil her goals.

“My birthday is coming up in February, and I want to be 40 and fabulous – not 40 and flabulous,” she said.

Llanos said the steady weight loss and change in lifestyle were benefits of the program. Fellow participants helped keep her motivated – “seeing them go through the struggle like you.”

She recommended Biggest Loser to anyone considering a positive change in lifestyle.

“It feels good,” said Scott, winner of the 2018 Wiesbaden Biggest Loser challenge. “I had a lot of support from my office mates.”

Upon starting the program in September, Scott said she wanted to be healthier — “to build consistency and get back to the physical old me.

“I’ve always worked out — tried to stay active — and through the Biggest Loser, I’ve gained consistency,” Scott said, encouraging others to “stick with it. It gets hard, but be consistent.”

In conclusion to his remarks to the group, Drummond said the professionals at the fitness center are standing by to provide encouragement and professional advice to build resiliency and a healthier lifestyle.

“Thank you for a great show-out and for participating in this program,” Drummond said. “Make sure to reach out to us if you have any fitness questions in the future.”

For more information about upcoming classes and fitness programs, visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com or stop by the fitness center on Clay Kaserne.