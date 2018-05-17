Boards provide forum for garrison priorities

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosted its annual Installation Planning Board, chaired by Col. Todd Fish, garrison commander; Michael Formica, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe director and Brig. Gen. Kate Leahy, U.S. Army Europe deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs and Garrison Wiesbaden senior responsible officer March 22.

On April 6, the Garrison hosted its Real Property Planning Board, chaired by Formica. Representatives from directorates, tenant units and installation support partners were in attendance to ensure collaborative communication during both forums.

Brad Gavle, the garrison’s strategic planner, explained the purpose of the IPB: “It is a forum for identifying, assessing and providing a common operating picture with regard to installation-wide planning in areas affecting readiness, force protection and infrastructure.”

The IPB serves as a guideline for the garrison’s strategic planning process, reflecting the installation’s lines of effort and action plans for execution in the next five to 25 years. The ultimate goal of the IPB is to produce a Fiscal Year 2019 Installation Priority List, a holistic set of priorities that encompass initiatives including infrastructure sustainment and revitalization, energy savings, base operations support, installation protection, performance improvement, workforce development, employee onboarding and community engagement.

“This is our opportunity to facilitate open communication, ensuring all stakeholders are aware of the installation’s focus areas, prioritizing local requirements and highlighting issues for elevation to senior Army leaders,” Gavle said.

USAG Wiesbaden will incorporate the discussion at the IPB to provide a vetted IPL and final FY19/20/21 Annual Work Plan in order to provide a common operating picture and define the priorities of the garrison over the next 12 to 24 months.

The RPPB focuses on infrastructure, specifically with regard to construction, restoration and modernization funding. Guidance for its development and execution is taken from Army Regulation 210-20, Real Property Master Planning for Army Installations. Chaired by the garrison commander and meeting semiannually, the board is made up of IMCOM-Europe representatives, District Corps of Engineers and commanders or appointed representatives of each major unit or organization on the installation.

“The board acts as the installation’s ‘city planning council’ and some of its responsibilities include ensuring the orderly development and management of installation real property in support of missions, as well as proposed projects, organizational movements and future plans to support those missions,” said Kevin Jackson, the garrison’s chief of master planning.

The April 6 RPPB looked at the past fiscal year’s restoration and modernization projects and proposed future year projects such as those through Unspecified Minor Military Construction, Non-Appropriated Funds construction, Army Family Housing and Department of Defense Educational Activity. The garrison determines its top projects, which then go to IMCOM-Europe, USAREUR and IMCOM headquarters for prioritization with the assistant chief of staff for installation management making the final decision based on funding.

Project plans and garrison priorities from each board will be disseminated to action officers for implementation and key community members for awareness.

