Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic staff wants to remind all our patients of the importance of breast cancer screening. It holds the potential to save a life. We recommend routine breast cancer screening by mammogram for all women ages 50 to 74 every two years.

Initiation of screening may begin earlier based on risk factors and patient preferences starting at age 40. We encourage you to discuss this with your primary care provider who can guide you and help you to make an informed decision.

Routine Screening Mammogram Services

Primary care teams can place referrals for mammograms. The patient can select a mammogram done by:

• A local host nation radiology center,

• Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, or

• Patient self-referral to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Mammography Department by phone at (06371) 9464-6331 for routine mammogram starting at age 40.

Rules for Mammogram Self-Referral

• At least one year from last mammogram

• Patient must not have any signs or symptoms of breast issues (this requires an appointment with a primary care manager first for evaluation and referral)

• Patient cannot be pregnant

• Patient cannot be breastfeeding for at least 6 months

• Only routine screening mammograms ban be scheduled via self-referral

What is Breast Cancer in Men?

Breast cancer occurs mainly in women, but men can get it, too. Many people do not realize men have breast tissue and can develop breast cancer. Like all cells of the body, a man’s breast duct cells can undergo cancerous changes. But breast cancer is less common in men because their breast duct cells are less developed than women’s and because they normally have lower levels of female hormones that affect the growth of breast cells. Early detection has been a problem for men. If you notice lumps in your breast tissue, schedule an appointment with your primary care manager.

