Bridging the centuries

Wiesbaden Middle School students and engineers with the Europe District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering Branch, construct a Leonardo bridge during a hands-on STEM activity during National Engineers Week. Leonardo Da Vinci designed the self-supporting bridge in the 15th century to be used for troop movement. It is held together by its own weight – no fasteners or connections are used. The students tested its structural integrity by placing books on the top and standing on the ends to represent abutments. The purpose of National Engineers Week is to recognize the contributions engineers make and for engineers to emphasize the importance of learning science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

