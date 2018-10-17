Bright lights, energy savings

DPW efforts contribute to resilience

By the end of November, it’s going to be a little bit brighter at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. That is when the Directorate of Public Works will be finishing a project to replace more than 5,000 light fixtures across the garrison with energy efficient LED lighting.

The dining facility, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade headquarters, and the largest project — the fitness center, are just a few of the 20 buildings that received upgrades.

Besides being brighter, the bulbs will also use less electricity, dropping the garrison’s energy consumption for lighting by about 60 percent, said Tomasz Filatow, DPW’s energy manager. Less maintenance for the fixtures and fewer bulb replacements, will be added benefits.

“We won’t have to touch these again for at least 10 years,” Filatow said.

This project is just one underway to improve USAG Wiesbaden’s energy resilience, which is also the theme of October’s Energy Action Month, “Energy resilience enables Army readiness.”

Readiness is the Army’s first priority. While lightbulbs may not seem important to that mission, they are one piece that contributes to the installation’s ability to sustain operations for mission-related support.

For instance, in a blackout, with a smaller demand for energy to power lighting, a smaller generator can be used, Filatow said. Combined with other projects, all of these energy savings contribute to energy resilience and security.

In a memo to the Army, Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, assistant chief of staff for Installation Management, and Jordan Gillis, acting assistant secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment call on a “Total Army force effort” to support Army energy programs.

“During the month of October, it is everyone’s responsibility to become energy informed and aware, and to apply this knowledge throughout the year. We urge the entire Army Family to remain mindful of energy use, reduce consumption, innovate and promote energy awareness and action.”

To learn more about Army Office of Energy initiatives, visit www.asaie.army.mil/Public/ES/oei/index.html.