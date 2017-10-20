British convoy

USAG Wiesbaden provided support to the movement of the 16th (UK) Air Assault Brigade form their home station to Grafenwoehr Training Area by providing space on Mainz-Kastel Station for use as a convoy support center. The garrison provided security assistance, host nation coordination, and environmental and solid waste support to the refuel, feeding and crew rest of approximately 900 personnel and 449 pieces of rolling stock from Sept. 25 to 30. The convoys will be supported again on their return leg in late October.

