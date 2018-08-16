Build resiliency Sept. 21 with connection, fun, activities

September is Suicide Prevention Month. That is why the Army Substance Abuse Program will host its first Resiliency Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in the fitness center. Community members can connect with each other while participating in fun activities and learning about resiliency and stress resistance in order to avoid high-risk behaviors

“Resiliency building is a lot of fun,” said Ainhoa Revuelta, garrison Suicide Prevention Program manager. At the Resiliency Fest, a wide variety of activities and talks will be presented, and people can pick what works best for them. For some, resiliency building might be a run, for others, it is Family quality time or going to church on a Sunday.

Soldiers will be able to take their quarterly Master Resiliency Training there. Three of the MRT models will be offered, and Soldiers will receive credit.

Since it is a school-free day, many activities are designed for children and Families, such as the anti-bullying presentation and the obstacle course.

Resiliency can be built along five dimensions — the physical, the psychological, the social, the spiritual and the Family dimension. Different agencies in the community, like the USO, Army Community Service and the Army Wellness Center, will offer activities that link to these five dimensions, Revuelta said.

Physical activities such as yoga, Jiu Jitsu and wall climbing will be offered along with talks on stress reduction, coping with transition, and how to approach individuals who have experienced depression and suicidal behavior.

Building a value creed that can serve as a guide in life is one of the activities in the spiritual dimension. Good values and good ethics count as protective factors against depression.

Most of the activities are interactive, especially the ones for children, Revuelta said. Fun activities include a creative crafts table, face painting, dunk tank and a sensory room for children. “I think the biggest take home is building connections with others in the community through healthy activities,” said Lorenzo Heller, ASAP manager. “The connections built are protective factors against stress and depression.

“And one last thing,” Heller added, “building resiliency doesn’t happen sitting on the couch; building resiliency is something you have to be active with, get out and do some physical activities, get yourself involved with other people.”

For more information, contact Revuelta at (0611) 143-548-1408 or ainhoa.m.revuelta.ln@mail.mil.