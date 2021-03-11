Cabinet decisions following the federal-state conference

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from March 4, 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

“Responsible, careful opening steps – vaccination and testing will help us get out of the lockdown.”

Today, the Hessen state government discussed the results of yesterday’s federal-state conference in a cabinet meeting and took appropriate decisions. “What we have agreed on among the German states in the long negotiations with the federal government is a compromise. We must continue to be careful not to jeopardize what has been achieved. Important parts of the Hessen perspective plan can be found in the decision. The possible opening stages are now defined and the vaccinations and testing will help to move out of the lockdown carefully step by step,” said Minister President Volker Bouffier after the cabinet meeting.

Starting Monday, all citizens will be entitled to take a free rapid test carried out once a week, even if they have no symptoms. “The sufficient availability of rapid tests as well as the approval of the first products for self-application enable “testing” to be further expanded. The mandatory requirement is that the federal government adapts the national test strategy accordingly, as announced,” explained Health Minister Kai Klose.

What will apply from Monday on in Hesse? The regulations in detail:

Existing measures and restrictions will remain in place until March 28. In addition, the following relaxations were agreed upon to start on March 8:

Private meetings

Restricting and reducing contacts remains an important tool for limiting the pandemic. Restrictions are therefore still needed, even if pandemic development allows for an easing. Accordingly, starting Monday, meetings of two households with a maximum of 5 people are possible. Children up to 14 years old do not count.

Shopping / Retail

Hardware stores, gardening stores, nurseries and bookshops are allowed to open.

All other shops may offer “Click & Meet”, i.e. consultation sales with prior appointment and data collection. There are also access restrictions: one person per 40 sqm of retail space.

Sports and Leisure Activities

Recreational and amateur sports are possible according to the extended contact rules, i.e. with up to two households with a maximum of 5 people.

Children under the age of 14 are allowed to play outdoor sports in groups. Sports facilities can be opened on site.

In gyms, exercise is allowed with individual appointments and appropriate hygiene precautions. Only one person is allowed per 40 sqm of training area (data collection).

Leisure and culture

Museums, castles, memorials, zoos, animal parks and botanical gardens are allowed to open with a comprehensive hygiene concept. An appointment is necessary. Contact details must be stored in order to be able to track contacts.

Services / Personal Care

Service companies in the field of personal care may open under strict conditions. This includes appointment scheduling and contact data collection. If a mask cannot be worn continuously during the treatment, a daily rapid test should be presented or a self-test should be carried out on site.

Quarantine

After a positive self-test, the tested person must immediately go into quarantine and additionally perform a PCR test.

Individuals arrivals from an area with virus variants must go into a 14-day quarantine. Shortening this with a negative corona test is not possible.

The requirements also apply to vaccinated persons.

Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/kabinetts-beschluesse-im-anschluss-an-die-bund-laender-beratungen-0