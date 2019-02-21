Campaign promotes healthy spending habits

People across the Army are encouraged to check their spending habits and engage in good savings behavior. Military Saves Week is an annual awareness campaign focusing on money management. This year, it will take place from Feb. 25 to March 2.

“Some of the basic behaviors that are needed for those healthy habits that create physical fitness and physical health are the same kind of behaviors needed for financial health or financial wellbeing,” said Federica LeMauk, Financial Readiness Program manager.

It is the small decisions that people make on a daily basis that make the difference, she said. “It’s packing your lunch instead of eating fast food or packing your soda instead of going to the vending machine.” It is about turning good savings behavior into a habit.

At the Community Information Exchange Jan. 30 Garrison Commander Col. Noah C. Cloud signed the 2019 Military Saves Week proclamation encouraging people to pick a personal financial goal for the next year.

“It is important to have an emergency plan, an emergency fund, to save for short-term and long-term goals; it is important to have goals you’re saving for,” LeMauk said.

People can sign saver pledges at Army Community Service. If they indicate their email addresses, they will also receive a monthly email with financial tips.

An informative display “Money Concepts for Children” will be placed during Military Saves Week at the Wiesbaden Library on Clay Kaserne. It is geared toward parents and children and will be manned during high traffic hours.

Physical training with Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Pinkston, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 25, 26 and 27 at the fitness center, will not only enhance personal fitness but also financial readiness. Saving, financial planning, preparing for retirement and building wealth will be covered while exercising in functional fitness, power fuse and spin classes.

A class on saving and investing is held, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 on Hainerberg. Registration with ACS (0611-143-548-9201) is required.

A manned display will be at the Strong Europe Café dining facility from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 with tricks and tips for how to eat healthy on a budget.

The Financial Readiness Program will provide activities for children and information for parents at the Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 1 at the Tony Bass Multipurpose Room.