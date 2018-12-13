Caught speeding

Provost Marshal Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar issues a “speeding ticket” to winning mousetrap car racers Airman 1st Class Elijah Curtis and Tech. Sgt. Don Dale during the mousetrap race car championships Nov. 28 at Wiesbaden Middle School. The winners are flanked by racing officials Leah Pinkston and Carlos Tana. Although Aukamm Elementary School teams dominated this year’s mousetrap car race, with all three Aukamm teams making it to the four-car finals, the Air Force team won the overall title for the second straight year. Their car completed the 10-meter course in 3.94 seconds. Thirty-eight cars from school and community teams competed in the event, in which teams raced cars propelled by mousetraps.