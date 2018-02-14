Cavoli assumes command of U.S. Army Europe

Tour is general’s 2nd in Germany

Lt. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli accepted the U.S. Army Europe colors and command during an assumption of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Jan. 18.

Cavoli has served in a variety of positions throughout his career, from commander of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment to director of Russia on the Joint Staff and deputy executive assistant for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is his second tour of duty in Germany after previously serving for two years as the commander for U.S. Army Europe’s 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

Commander for U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti presided over the ceremony. He said that during this time Cavoli is the right person to lead U.S. Army Europe.

“Chris is a strategic thinker and proven leader who has served in many positions throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe, with a deep expertise in European theater,” Scaparrotti said. This coupled with his fluency in four languages as a foreign area officer specifically equips him to excel here. He is the right Soldier for the job.”

Cavoli says he is glad to be back in the heart of Europe where he and his family have spent so much time.

“My family and my career are both intertwined with the past, the present and the future of this continent,” Cavoli said. “It is with personal warmth as well as professional enthusiasm that we’ve returned and come to this post. It is the realization of my fondest dream.”

Cavoli added that his father was an Italian American officer who was stationed in Europe during the Cold War. He was born in Germany and spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Rome, Verona, Vicenza and Gissa. During his military career, he’s served in Germany and Italy.

In closing remarks, Cavoli assured Scaparotti, U.S. Army Europe and its Allies and partners of his commitment to the relationship and interoperability between the nation’s countries.

“I understand the importance of this position and the gravity of these times,” he said. “We are together the most successful and the strongest military alliance in the history of mankind. I will do our part in keeping things so in the traditions that have made this alliance great. We are in this together, and I will not let you down.”

Cavoli is the 40th commanding general for U.S. Army Europe.

