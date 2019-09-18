Celebrating women’s achievements – Women’s Equality Day

Lena Stange

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrated Women’s Equality Day Aug. 26 at the Wiesbaden fitness center. Before the start of the observance, participants met behind the Keyes Building for a walk with signs proclaiming equality and celebrating women’s right to vote.

“The right to vote is a powerful tool … It can be used to make incredible changes and secure the future for the next generation of women,” said Allyson Glass, executive officer at U.S. Army Europe G-6 and one of the two guest speakers. “Many people equate the right to vote with political elections … The right to vote is so much more than that to me. I believe we vote through our actions every day.”

Glass said she started her government career working for Army Community Service, an environment with a majority of female co-workers. When she changed positions to USAREUR G6 she noticed that the culture was completely different. People were extremely technical, and men filled the majority of leadership positions. Her ability for re-writing technical documents in non-technical language helped her make her way up to become the executive officer for the organization.

“Today we are reminded that we all have the opportunity and the responsibility to create a society that gives both men and women an equal voice,” said 1st. Lt. La’Portia Jackson, executive officer at Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, USAREUR, and also a guest speaker at the observance.

She faced inequality within her career, she said, but she never gave up and followed her own path. “I have the right as a woman to serve my country, to stand in formation, to fight in the same Army, … and as a women to do whatever I please,” Jackson said.

The Hispanic Heritage Month observance will take place from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Wiesbaden fitness center.