Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

January has been designated as Cervical Health Awareness Month. Cervical cancer is diagnosed in more than 13,000 women each year.

With proper screening and the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, the disease is preventable. It is recommended that boys and girls get the HPV vaccine at age 11-18.

“Here at Wiesbaden, Cervical Cancer screening is accomplished via a PAP screening during patients well-women exam, and the clinic actively screens for overdue wellness and health promotion at each appointment,” said Lt. Col. Benjamin Bancheck, Deputy Commander for Nursing, Readiness and Health Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic.

He also said the population health nurse reaches out to patients who are overdue health promotion screenings.

Patients are asked to call and schedule an appointment: 06371-9464-5762, or tricareonline.com.