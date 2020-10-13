CFC campaign offers chance to give back

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community members can channel their generosity to the charity of their choice through the 2020 Combined Federal Campaign, taking place now through Jan. 15.

The annual campaign offers Soldiers, family members, federal employees and other community members the opportunity to donate to any approved charitable organization.

“The great thing about the CFC is the number of charities you have access to, but you’re not bombarded year round with contribution requests,” said Capt. Justin Brooks, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, and garrison CFC coordinator. “It’s all in one place; it’s easy to donate.”

This year’s goal is $50,000 locally, he said.

Those interested in donating, but unsure of where to pay it forward can go to the CFC website, select a category they are enthusiastic about and select from prescreened charities in their area of interest, he said. Topics include, animals, mental health, arts and culture, environmental and more.

The CFC considers itself to be the most inclusive workplace giving campaign in the world with the number of participating charities estimated at over 20,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide, according to its website.

To find inspiration, go to cfcoverseas.org. Contributors can donate online or through electronic payroll allotments. Donors can get their 6-digit CFC office code from their unit or organization’s key worker, or by contacting Brooks at (0611)143-548-0401. Including the code will ensure donations are counted toward the organizational goal.

“Get out and donate,” Brooks urged.