Chapel community welcomes newcomers at lodge

Anna Morelock

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

To welcome newcomers to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, the Religious Support Office and its auxiliary groups provide free dinner on Thursdays for residents at the Wiesbaden Lodge in July and August.

“One of the priorities for our commander is that our inbound residents get assimilated quickly,” said Chap. (Maj.) Daniel Claypoole, the RSO’s Family Life Chaplain. “So we figure there’s not much better way to do that than to feed them, show them a smiling face and let them know some of the opportunities available to them, should they choose it, for assimilation into the community.”

On Aug. 1, Claypoole and other chapel volunteers carried in sub sandwiches. Members of the Protestant Women of the Chapel dropped off side dishes and desserts. As newcomers came into the lodge, volunteers ensured they knew about the free meal and offered conversation and information throughout dinner.

“We want the community to know they’ve got service members and Family members that are welcoming them in to Wiesbaden,” Claypoole said.

While the free meals at the lodge are offered during the heavy moving season, Claypoole said there are still opportunities for food and fellowship with the RSO throughout the year. Once the lodge meals end in August, the RSO’s Wednesday Night Alive program and other chapel programs will begin.

For more information on RSO services, classes and auxiliary programs, stop by the Clay or Hainerberg chapels or visit https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/my-fort/all-services/chaplains-1.