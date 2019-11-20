Christmas and Chanukah

Celebrate the Festival of Light

Menorah Lighting Dec. 22 at 4:27 p.m. in front of the Clay Chapel

Protestant Christmas Eve Service

Hosted by leadership teams from Chapel Next, the Gospel Service, the Traditional Service and Protestant Women of the Chapel

Hainerberg Chapel

Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

Limited childcare and light refreshments provided

Catholic Christmas Services

Clay Chapel

Dec. 9 at 11:45 a.m.: Feast of Immaculate Conception

Dec. 12 at 11:45 a.m.: Feast of Guadalupe

Hainerberg Chapel

Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m.: Carol service

Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.: Vigil Mass

Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.: Christmas Mass

Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.: Mass of Solemnity of Mary

For more information, contact Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jeff Dillard at the Religious Support Office at (0611)143-548-5176.