Christmas and Chanukah

Celebrate the Festival of Light
Menorah Lighting Dec. 22 at 4:27 p.m. in front of the Clay Chapel
Protestant Christmas Eve Service
Hosted by leadership teams from Chapel Next, the Gospel Service, the Traditional Service and Protestant Women of the Chapel
Hainerberg Chapel
Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
Limited childcare and light refreshments provided
Catholic Christmas Services
Clay Chapel
Dec. 9 at 11:45 a.m.: Feast of Immaculate Conception
Dec. 12 at 11:45 a.m.: Feast of Guadalupe
Hainerberg Chapel
Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m.: Carol service
Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.: Vigil Mass
Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.: Christmas Mass
Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.: Mass of Solemnity of Mary
For more information, contact Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jeff Dillard at the Religious Support Office at (0611)143-548-5176.