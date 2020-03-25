CID encourages vigilance to prevent COVID-19 cyber scams

QUANTICO, Va. — During this time of heightened awareness and protection against potential health risks associated with COVID-19, there is also an increased risk in scam methods used by cybercriminals.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command warns the Army community that some phishing campaigns prey on would-be victims’ fear, while others capitalize on the opportunity created by hot topics in the news cycle.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents cybercriminals with a way to combine both into a dangerous one-two punch. Most recently, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 interactive map has been hacked by cybercriminals. The hackers are selling copies of the interactive map as a malware tool used to steal passwords and user data.

A significant number of additional coronavirus-related domains have been registered. CID officials warn users to not open attachments or links in emails coming from such domains.

Army CID Special Agents are reminding people to be alert and suspicious and to take extra steps to verify information before agreeing to anything that could put one’s personal or financial information at risk.

According to CID officials, individuals should be suspicious of anyone who approaches or initiates contact regarding coronavirus; anyone not known, or with whom conversation was not initiated, who offers advice on prevention, protection or recovery — especially if they ask for money.

