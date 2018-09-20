CID unveils tool for reporting crime tips

The Army community and American public now have the ability to use their computers and smartphones to submit tips about crimes, suspicious activity or threats to the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command via a new digital crime tips system.

The CID crime tips system recently transitioned to a web-based and smartphone app submission method. The public can access the system via any internet-connected device by visiting www.cid.army.mil. In addition to the web interface, the app is for submission of tips and is available for free download from the Apple Store and Google Play at www.p3tips.com/app.aspx?ID=325.

According to CID’s implementation project manager, Special Agent Christopher L. Adams, the new system provides users a safe, secure and anonymous method to report criminal activity and security threats without concerns of retaliation or fear. He explained that whenever a person submits a tip online, the completed form is securely transferred directly to Army CID through a Secure Sockets Layer connection, which means that the tips are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous. Users can also attach images, videos and documents with their tips.

“This new system is the ideal solution for ‘tipsters’ to report criminal activities or suspicious activity anonymously. Additionally, persons providing anonymous tips will have the ability to communicate with the CID Agents,” Adams said. “After submitting a tip, a reference/ID number is created that allows the tipster to create a password to check the status of the submitted tip or check on the status of a reward — if applicable. So do not misplace your ID number, as it will be needed to check on the status of your tip.”

There is also the multi-language feature for global use that allows tips to be auto-converted into English on the backend regardless of what language they were submitted. Tips will be responded to in English and auto-translated back to their source language during the two-way dialog process.

According to Christopher Grey, CID’s spokesman, the previous methods of reporting a crime to CID will remain in effect until the new Crime Tips System is fully implemented.

“It is critical for people to say something when they see something and it literally can mean the difference between someone receiving the justice they deserve or victimizing another innocent person,” Grey said.

Contact the Wiesbaden CID office at (0611)143-546-6354, or contact 1-844-ARMY-CID (844-276-9243) or email CID at Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil.