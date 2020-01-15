Citizenship services changing in 2020

Citizenship services for overseas military members and qualified family members will change in early 2020 with the closure of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Frankfurt Field Office on Jan. 31.

The USCIS will continue to perform its naturalization mission during approximately one week each quarter at two locations in Europe: U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany; and Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy.

Service members who need help with immigration-related services, including naturalization for themselves or their dependents, will need to coordinate directly with USCIS to schedule interviews and travel to these locations during the specified periods of time.

Service members and dependents seeking overseas naturalization should begin the process as quickly as possible rather than waiting for PCS/ETS orders. Additional guidance will be sent through unit personnel sections.

USCIS has a toll-free military helpline at 877-CIS-4MIL (877-247-4645) and email address at militaryinfo@uscis.dhs.gov exclusively for military members, their family members and veterans.

More information regarding the closure and change of process may be found at https://www.uscis.gov/about-us/find-uscis-office/international-offices/germany-frankfurt-field-office.