City of Wiesbaden siren testing

The City of Wiesbaden Fire Department regularly conducts siren testing. Saturday, Oct. 6 at noon is the last remaining test scheduled in 2018. For testing purposes, the siren will wail for five seconds.

In the case of a real emergency, a wailing sound that lasts about one minute is used to tell community members to turn on their radios and TVs to receive information about the current situation. In the case of a fire, a one-minute continuous siren with two separate tones is used.

If either of these signals is heard, community members on and off post should stay inside, keep windows and doors closed, turn off air conditioning and tune in to local radio stations as well as the municipal fire brigade website at feuerwehr-wiesbaden.de.