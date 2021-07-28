Civil Protection Medal of Honor presentation

At a July 13 ceremony hosted by the Baden-Wuerttemberg Minister of Interior, Thomas Strobl, the State’s Civil Protection Medal of Honor was presented to Sean Schulze, the USAREUR-AF U.S. Forces Liaison Officer for the German States of Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia.

The Civil Protection Decoration is awarded to people who have made a special contribution to civil protection and furthered civil protection operations. Other recipients were members of the Red Cross, the Technichen Hilfswerk, firefighters, and members of volunteer organizations who respond to natural and other disasters (such as flooding or mass shootings).

The Civil Protection Badge of Honor that Schulze received is indicative of the work that he and his fellow US Forces Liaisons in Germany, and Host Nation Advisors in Poland and Italy, perform for USAREUR-AF under the leadership of Mike Anderson, the Director of Government Relations.

Collectively they maintain, cultivate, and foster good relations and links with Host Nation authorities. In this particular instance, the award is a sign of recognition and appreciation to liaisons such as Schulze and members of relief organizations who further the civil protection of the state of Baden-Württemberg, the fire brigades, and the technical relief organization.

The award is presented annually and is limited to 20 per year. The fact that Strobl personally presented the award, as both the Minister of Interior and the Deputy Minister President of the State, is indicative of how much the state values the close German-American relations that Schulze fosters each day.