Clinic, CDC: Flu shots more important than ever this year

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic and CDC remind community members the flu vaccine is the most important step they can take this year to protect against the flu virus and reduce the burden on medical resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinics for the community will be held Nov. 2 to 24.

“Flu vaccination is the easiest and No. 1 way to protect our community and the ones that you love,” said Lynnette Murray, public health nurse with the WAHC.

The WAHC encourages all community members 6 months and older to receive a flu vaccination every year. The vaccine is especially important for those at high risk, including pregnant women, the elderly and small children, to decrease their risk of severe flu illness.

Public health officials at the clinic caution that flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19. Most flu vaccines protect against the four flu viruses that research suggests will be most common.

Community members are asked to print one screening form for each person receiving the vaccine, fill it out and bring it to the flu clinic. The screening form can be found on the garrison website at https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/application/files/4016/0094/4293/DHA_116_Influenza_Screening.pdf

Shot clinics are as follows on lower Hainerberg between Bamboo Asian Restaurant and the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop.

Nov. 2: 1 to 7 p.m.

*Nov. 6: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 10: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Nov. 16: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 18: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 23: 1 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 24: 1 to 7 p.m.

Last check-in is 30 minutes before the session closes. For the most up-to-date information, please call the Flu Line at 06371-9464-1508 (DSN 590-1508).

*Denotes “no school” days for DoDEA.