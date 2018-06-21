Clinic recertifies as Safety Star location

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic went through a rigorous inspection June 5 and 6 to recertify as a Safety Star location through the Army Safety and Health Management System.

“This is a phenomenal achievement for the clinic. It recognizes our continued focus on safety, both for our patients and our staff,” said Lt. Col. Nelson So, outgoing clinic commander.

WAHC first attained Safety Star status in 2016 and made continued improvements in the program in order to recertify.

The ASHMS program is based on the Occupational Safety and Heath Administration Voluntary Protection Program, an initiative that encourages private industry and federal agencies to prevent workplace injuries and illnesses through hazard prevention and control, work site analysis, training and cooperation between management and workers.

ASHMS was implemented by the Army Medical Command in 2012 to promote a culture of safety, where all employees are involved.

Organizations that reach Safety Star status experience a significant decrease in occupational mishap, illness and incident rates. The average star organization has injury rates that are 52 percent below their industry average.

