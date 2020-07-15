Clinic welcomes new commander

The Soldiers and staff of Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony June 12.

During the ceremony, Col. Stacy Freeman relinquished command of WAHC to Lt. Col. James McWherter, along with a concurrent relinquishment of responsibility where the clinic’s senior enlisted advisor, Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Johnson, also departed.

“To command is a privilege. It’s a special relationship with the government and American people,” said Col. Michael Weber, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander who hosted the ceremony. “Commanders have special authorities and responsibilities, they are responsible for everything their unit does and fails to do.”

Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is one of six community clinics which operate under LRMC, and one of three clinics in Germany.

“During (Freeman’s) command, (WAHC) soared, quality and safety continues to be the center of gravity and clinic staff also excelled,” Weber said.

“I’m honored and humbled for the privilege to command a talented team of professionals such as this, I recognize all the hard work this organization has done and commend you on all the differences you’ve made during this COVID pandemic,” McWherter said.