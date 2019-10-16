CLS course helps Soldiers hone valuable skills

Combat Life

Saver certification

lasts for one year

Soldiers from a variety of military occupation specialties and units practiced combat life saver techniques during a course Sept. 25 on Clay Kaserne.

The five-day course consists of 40 hours of blended classroom and hands-on training given by certified combat medics. On the final day, students take a written exam followed by mock scenarios as a culminating experience.

Sgt. Sean Hamilton, one of the course facilitators, said the course helps provide all Soldiers with medical training.

“It benefits the units that they have a medically-trained Soldier available for training, for PT tests and for ranges, and also for the additional skills and knowledge they may need in a combat situation,” he said.

He teaches the student Soldiers the acronym MARCHE for remembering the order of operations for saving lives in combat. M-massive hemorrhaging, A-airway, R-respirations, C-circulation, H-hypothermia and head, and E-everything else.

Spc. Carla Young, a unit supply specialist with the 102nd Signal Battalion, said she’d learned a lot by day three of the course, such as the importance of packing an open wound and keeping pressure on it to control bleeding.

Spc. Devir Walker, a wheel mechanic with the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, said the most interesting thing for him so far was the robotic dummies that move and “bleed.”

“It’s very realistic,” he said.

Upon successful completion of the course, the Soldier is certified for one year, and an annual recertification is required.

Soldiers stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden are invited to apply for the Combat Life-Saver course. Classes will be held in the Dragon’s Lair in Bldg. 1004 on Clay Kaserne. Courses are Oct. 21-25 and Nov. 18-22. Interested Soldiers are asked to sign up no later than a week before the class as spots are limited. For more information, contact Sgt. Justin Chance at DSN 537-0048; justin.r.chance.mil@mail.mil or Sgt. Sean Hamilton at DSN 537-0061; sean.m.hamilton17@mail.mil.