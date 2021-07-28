Commissaries, industry suppliers partner to create more opportunities to save for the military community

More opportunities to save are on the horizon for commissary customers thanks to a new initiative created by the Defense Commissary Agency and its industry suppliers.

Known as “Come Home to Savings, Shop Your Local Commissary,” this joint DeCA and industry promotion will be coming to commissaries worldwide starting in August, said DeCA Director and CEO Bill Moore.

“We are partnering with our network of manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to offer our service members and their families even more savings,” he said. “We’re not only offering everyday savings and weekend and seasonal events, but we’re also putting special emphasis on health and wellness.”

There are several ways customers can “Come Home to Savings.” In-store promotions, the Commissary CLICK2GO curbside service, and DeCA’s website, www.commissaries.com especially with digital coupons, will all lead to these special savings.

The following are some ways customers will access “Come Home to Savings” opportunities:

• Commissary Rewards Cards. Customers without rewards cards can ask any employee at their commissary for one and register it on the MyCommissary portal to set up a customer account. Once registered, they can download digital coupons instantly and enter to win special events and giveaways.

• In-Store Coupons. Customers may find a multitude of in-store high-value coupons located on the shelves, as well as when they walk in the door and find military-affiliated free magazines that include commissary/military-only coupons.

• Commissary Store Brands. Commissaries have their own private label brands offering quality comparable to national brands with even deeper savings. Look for DeCA’s own store brands, Freedom’s Choice and HomeBase, as well as other private label brands such as Full Circle organics, Tippy Toes baby products, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n comfort food products, Pure Harmony pet food; TopCare health and beauty and Flock’s Finest wild bird food.

• Your Health and Wellness Programs. The Dietitian-Approved Thumb makes it easier for shoppers to find high-performance, nutrient-dense foods; look for the DAT label on shelves. Dietitian-approved Fueling Stations offer nutritious on-the-go meals and snacks. Posters in the center store highlight affordable and nutritious dietitian-approved quick and easy-to-make meals. There is a “dietitian alongside you” at your commissary.

• YES! Program. The Your Everyday Savings Program offers everyday great savings on many of the items that customers buy frequently. The items are marked by bright orange and blue YES! labels.

• Deal of the Week. On select Thursdays in commissaries located in the U.S., customers will find seasonal products with slashed sales prices. These deals last three to four days while quantities last. Look for Deal of the Week signage and the Sales Flyer for super discount pricing.

• Saving the Best for Last! Throughout the entire month of August commissary customers worldwide will have the opportunity to win a $500 shopping spree. The winners will be awarded their prizes in Commissary Gift Cards. On Aug. 14, stateside commissaries will host a Come Home to Savings Excitement Day,” offering product sampling and instant giveaways such as Commissary Gift Cards and high-value coupons while supplies last.

“Come home to the savings you deserve is the message we’re communicating to our customers,” Moore said. “We are here to help them find the very best deals in grocery shopping every day on the installation – that’s what this campaign is all about.”