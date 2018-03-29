Communication key to care on, off post

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic Patient Centered Medical Home is accredited by The Joint Commission. Each patient enrolled to the clinic is assigned a primary care manager on one of the PCMH teams (Blue or White). In the PCMH model, patients have a health care team that knows their medical needs, takes care of their needs, and coordinates with other health care delivery teams to provide the best quality care. PCMH staff includes the primary care manager (a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant), registered nurses, medics, clinical pharmacists, and an integrated behavioral health consultant.

The clinic also offers a variety of other services in different locations across Clay Kaserne:

Bldg. 1040

Medical and Dental Clinic

Primary Care

Optometry

X-ray

Lab

Soldier Medical Readiness Cell

Patient Administration

TRICARE

Bldg. 1041

Family Advocacy Program

Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS)

Bldg. 1526

Outpatient Behavioral Health

Bldg. 1201

Army Wellness Center

American Red Cross

Physical Therapy

Patient satisfaction and feedback

Patients are encouraged to provide feedback, positive and negative, to allow clinic staff to continually improve patient experience and satisfaction with their care. Patients can use the following methods to provide feedback.

Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES): Approximately 72 hours after an appointment, patients will receive a survey to complete by mail or electronically.

Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE): Patients can complete an ICE card or submit ICE comments online at https://ice.disa.mil/.

(ICE): Patients can complete an ICE card or submit ICE comments online at https://ice.disa.mil/. Patient Advocate: Located in the TRICARE Service Center, advocates can be reached at 06371-9464-1361 or DSN 590-1364.

Access to care

It is extremely important all active duty military and their command-sponsored Family members enroll in TRICARE Prime. Enrollment can be accomplished either at inprocessing or the TRICARE Service Center. One significant benefit to Prime enrollment is the access to care standards that assure patients receive timely, quality care. If timely care is unavailable at the clinic, patients may be referred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center or to a host nation provider or hospital.

Patients can make appointments by using TRICARE Online at www.tricareonline.com or by calling Central Appointments at 06371-9464-5762.

Access to care standards

Acute Care – 24 hours

Routine Care – 7 calendar days

Specialty Care – 28 calendar days

Virtual tools

The below tools are available to patients to schedule appointments, access information, communicate with their care teams, or to seek guidance.

TRICARE Online

www.tricareonline.com

Make, reschedule or cancel appointments.

The blue button allows patients to view their health information, including lab and radiology results, medications, immunizations and more.

To refill prescriptions, click on the Rx refill button, select which medications to refill, select the pharmacy location, and then submit. The refill will be ready the following business day.

RelayHealth

app.relayhealth.com

Healthcare teams can register patients during their appointments.

Allows secure communication between patients and their primary care manager or team. Best for non-emergent communication.

Patients can consult with their PCM or care team, request an appointment, request prescription renewal, and request lab or test results.

Currently, 32 percent of patients are enrolled in RelayHealth.

Once registered, users must reply to an email to activate RelayHealth.

Patient liaisons

Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic has host nation patient liaisons available to assist U.S. beneficiaries hospitalized in host nation medical facilities. Patient liaisons can be reached at 0162-270-7743 or 0162-297-1057/7746.

Host nation patient liaisons can:

Help plan transfers from military treatment facilities to host nation medical facilities or from host nation facilities to military medical facilities by civilian ambulance or privately owned vehicle.

Ease language barriers between the patient and host nation providers and provide the patient with a copy of the U.S. Army Europe Medical Phrase Book.

Talk to host nation physicians to get up-to-date information on patients’ medical conditions and treatment plans.

Answer questions about treatment, environment of care, and follow-up care to the best of their knowledge, or when doctors are unavailable.

Assess and interpret patient concerns to determine specific assistance needs.

Conduct follow-up visits to assess treatment progress or plans for the patient’s transfer to other hospitals or military treatment facilities.

Assist with the discharge of a patient from a host nation hospital.

Provide local resources for medical supplies and pharmacies.

Per request, accompany patients on their first visits to host nation providers.

In Case of Emergency

The Wiesbaden clinic does not provide emergency care. For medical emergencies, go to the nearest hospital, dial 112 off post, or call the MP station at DSN 114.

Universitätsklinik Mainz

Langenbeckstrasse 1, 55131 Mainz Oberstadt

Phone: 06131-170

www.unimedizin-mainz.de

Emergency Room: There are three different emergency rooms.

Pediatrics ER in Bldg. 109

Surgery ER in Bldg. 505

Internal Medicine ER in Bldg. 605

Helios Dr. Horst Schmidt Kliniken (HSK) Wiesbaden

Ludwig-Erhard-Strasse 100, 65199 Wiesbaden

Phone: 0611-430

www.hsk-wiesbaden.de

Emergency Room: The HSK has a 24-hour, fully-staffed Notaufnahme (emergency room).

St. Josefs-Hospital (JOHO) Wiesbaden

Beethovenstrasse 20, 65189 Wiesbaden

Phone: 0611-1770

www.joho.de

Emergency Room: St. Josefs has an emergency room.

Note: Patients with behavioral health crises, pediatric emergencies, and eye emergencies should not go to St. Josefs Hospital. These patients should go to the emergency room at HSK or Uniklinik Mainz.

Asklepios Paulinen Klinik Wiesbaden

Geisenheimer Strasse 10, 65197 Wiesbaden

Phone: 0611-8470

www.asklepios.com/wiesbaden

Emergency Room: APK has an emergency room.

For gynecological and obstetric emergencies, contact the gynecology department on the ground floor of the hospital on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of these times, contact the emergency department.

Note: Patients with behavioral health crises, pediatric emergencies, and eye emergencies should not go to APK. These patients should go to the emergency room at HSK or Uni Klink Mainz.

