Community Announcements – Sept. 7, 2017

Hispanic Heritage celebration

Organizers of the garrison’s Hispanic Heritage Month observance, to be celebrated in October, are looking for volunteers to provide Hispanic/Latin American inspired meals and to assist with set up. If interested, please contact SSG Aisha Bannat, aisha.m.bannat.mil@mail.mil or DSN 314-546-4506.

Canvas and Corkscrews

Create art in a relaxed atmosphere at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Lounge on Sept. 15 and Oct. 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This adults-only get-together is open to ID cardholders ages 21 and up. Cost is $45 including all supplies. Food and drink can be purchased at the facility. To reserve your space stop by the Arts and Crafts Center, or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

Down Home Blues

Chase away those September blues with some great tunes at the Cappuccino Casino on Sept. 8. ZZ’s Down Home Blues Night with Jimmi Carrow will start at 8 p.m.

Hiking club

The Wiesbaden International Wandering Club is having a membership drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Grillplatz Gierengewann, Wiesbaden-Medenbach, (N 50.10765, E 8.33640). The group will offer free food and drinks. For more information, visit www.wiwc-volksmarching.de.

Dirty 30 Duathlon

The Sept. 16 Dirty 30 Duathlon consists of a 20-mile bike ride and two, five-mile runs split during the event. Participants start with a five-mile run, then take off on a 20-mile bike ride followed by another five-mile run.

The terrain is mostly paved; however, there are some pot holes, debris and rocks on the farm road portion of the bike race. Medals will be awarded to the overall winners in the men’s and women’s categories.

Participants must wear a helmet and should bring their own bikes. Bikes can also be rented from Outdoor Recreation for an additional fee. The race is from 9 a.m. to noon beginning at the Fitness Center.

Cost is $25. Participants must be 18 or older. Register at the Fitness Center or by calling (0611) 143-548-9830.

Suicide prevention month

All community members are invited to attend “Tell the Story,” hosted by ASAP as part of Suicide Prevention Month at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Tony Bass Auditorium. The USO will provide food and beverages beginning at noon.

Job search help

Army Community Service’s Employment Readiness Program offers a wide range of classes and services to assist in finding employment. Upcoming free classes this month include a Resume Seminar on Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. and a USAJobs class on Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m. Employment Readiness can also help with mock interviews. For more information and to reserve a seat in either class call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201.

Ed Center Oktoberfest

Join the Army Education Center, Central Texas College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the University of Oklahoma, University of Maryland University College-Europe, the VA, and the National Testing Center Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Bldg. 1023W for an Oktoberfest-themed open house event. There will be music, fun, free pretzels and the AAFES Main Course food truck will have items available for purchase. The USO will also being joining in. Everyone will be dressed in their German best!

Resume seminar

A resume seminar Sept. 13 will help job seekers understand and apply lessons learned to create a unique resume tailored to the individual’s career field. To reserve a space in this free class, call (0611) 143-548-9201 or stop by Army Community Service.

Calling all Harry Potter fans

The Wiesbaden Library celebrates the start of the new school year with a special event, Harry Potter, Back to Hogwarts, on Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy Harry Potter trivia, crafts and more fun activities. Join the library staff in dressing up as your favorite Harry Potter character. Call (0611) 143-548-9821 for more information.

AER donation drive, Sept. 14-18

Customers who donate to the Army Emergency Relief fund at AAFES registers from Sept. 14-18 (pay with Military Star, cash, check or other credit card) will receive a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase for every $5 donated to the fund. Coupons can be redeemed Sept. 19-25.

American Girl Doll Social

Children ages 6 and above are invited to enjoy an American Girl Doll Social at the Wiesbaden Library on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Bring your American Girl dolls and participate in a story hour and discussion, create art, get tips on good manners and enjoy tea and cookies with volunteer Auntie Jessica. Contact the library at (0611) 143-548-9821 to register.

Dave Ramsey class

Sign up for Financial Peace University classes, beginning Sept. 20 at the Hainerberg Chapel. Call (0160) 450-0457 to sign up.

Parent Advisory Board Meeting

Play a role in your child’s Child, Youth and School Services program by attending the next Parent Advisory Board Meeting Sept. 21 at noon at Army Community Service in Hainerberg. For more information, call Parent Central Services at (0611) 143-548-9356.

Fitness Resolution Day

Head to the Wiesbaden Fitness Center for “Make Your Body Your Machine” Fitness Resolution Day on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event is aimed at giving community members an open house where they can get a first-hand look at the many programs and services available at the Fitness Center. Free classes will be offered in 20-30 minute intervals.

Classes include: Zumba, Mobility, Functional Fitness Training, Yoga, Line Dancing, Power Pump, Total Body Express, Tang Soo Do, Spin, Salsa, Piloxing and more.

Come on down to Sesame Street

Wiesbaden FMWR and the USO present the Sesame Street/USO Experience for Military Families at 2 and 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Fitness Center. Each performance is a 35-minute show featuring five of the popular Sesame Street characters, including Katie, a military child created especially for the USO, as she prepares to move to a new place and make new friends. Seating is first-come first-served. Doors open 20 minutes before showtimes. Cost is free.

Post office is moving

The post office will move to Bldg. 1052 (across from the fitness center) Oct. 10. The move will take place Oct. 6 through 9, during which time the post office will be closed. Community members are urged to pick up mail and packages in a timely manner, especially the week before the move.

Siren testing

The community is advised that the City of Wiesbaden Fire Department will conduct warning siren testing Oct. 7 at noon. During the test the siren will emit a one-minute uninterrupted tone.

Auto Skills can help

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center on Clay Kaserne North offers a variety of services including wheel alignment, tire pressure monitor system repair, basic maintenance classes for spouses and more. Brake Service Class is Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, $15 per person; Basic Car Maintenance Class is Oct. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m., $10 per person. Call (0611) 143-548-6679 for more information.

Fire prevention event

The Wiesbaden Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Week event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the PX. Activities will include a fire truck display, aerial ladder display, smoke tent, fun fire safety games, Sparky the fire department mascot as well as prizes and giveaways. Fire department personnel will visit Child Development Centers and School Age Center programs during the week.

Excess property sale

Head to the Mainz-Kastel Storage Station, Bldg. 4002, on Oct. 14 to shop for bargains at the Non-Appropriated Funds Excess Property Sale. Items include: assorted tables, bar stools, sofa, love seat and universal remote control.

Don’t miss the Community Information Exchange

The next Community Information Exchange will take place at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. The last CIE in 2017 will be Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation at https://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/ or on the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil.

Fall Bazaar

Shop for a variety of international goods during the annual Fall Bazaar at the Fitness Center on Clay Kaserne. Fall Bazaar hours are Oct. 27, noon to 7 p.m.; Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ongoing

Get to know the area

Wiesbaden Army Community Service invites newcomers to get an in-depth look at their home away from home in Germany during Host Nation Orientations on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. Stop by ACS in Bldg. 7790 in Hainerberg or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

Play battle ball

Ready to kick your game up a notch? Jump inside a giant, inflatable bubble and have at it in this mix of soccer, human bowling and dodgeball. Outdoor Recreation offers battle ball for a minimum of 10 players. Check with the Fitness Center for cost and registration information or call (0611) 143-548-9801.

You’ve got mail!

Post office customers are reminded to check mail regularly and pick-up packages in a timely manner. Continued processing of packages is dependent on the available space in the postal holding area. The post office is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Package pick-up is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The post office is closed on U.S. federal holidays.

Positive Guidance class

Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program offers free, effective discipline guidance for parents during a monthly Positive Guidance class every third Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at ACS, in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg. FAP also features an Anger Management class every first Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m., a Stress Management class every second Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and a Couple’s Communication class every fourth Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Martial Arts classes

Learn self-defense techniques and more during ongoing Golden Sage Martial Arts Classes at the Fitness Center. Classes are Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. and cost $8 per class. For more information visit www.bob-karnes-golden-sage.com, or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Red Cross Orientation, 2nd Wednesday of the month

American Red Cross Wiesbaden holds orientation class the second Wednesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Bldg. 1201 on Clay Kaserne (second floor of the Wellness Health Clinic classroom). Orientation lasts 45 minutes and is mandatory to become a Red Cross Volunteer. More information: (0611)143-548-1760.

BOSS Commissary and Exchange Shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to go shopping at the Wiesbaden Commissary and/or Exchange. The shuttle runs the first and third Thursday of every month and departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m. (Please arrive at least 10 minutes early so that the shuttle can depart on time).

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

Fall Sports registration

Youths ages 3 to 15 can participate in a range of Child and Youth Services fall sports including soccer, cross country, flag football, tackle football, archery, golf, volleyball and cheerleading. Register at Parent Central Services in Bldg. 1213 on Clay Kaserne, or call (0611) 143-548-9356 for details.

Golf for the younger set

Juniors ages 7 to 17 can start a lifelong relationship with golf during the Rheinblick Golf Course’s PGA Sports Academy golf lessons. Get an introduction to the game in a fun and entertaining environment while learning the fundamentals. The youth PGA lessons are on Saturdays and cost $50 for four sessions. Call (0611)143-548-5485 to register.

Play Morning

Play Morning is a play group for parents and children, ages 12 months to 3 years, held on Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. At Play Morning parents can meet and network with each other while learning about child development, parenting skills and age-appropriate activities for children. Play Morning meets at Texasstrasse 57, Apartment 2, Hainerberg Bldg. 7780.

Preschool story time

Join in the fun at story time in the Children’s Section at the Wiesbaden Library every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Children up to age 6 can enjoy stories, sing songs and make crafts while their parents pick up literary tips.

Youth rock climbing

Community youth can take advantage of the Youth Rock Climbing program. The partnership between the Child and Youth Services Teen Center and the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center offers free rock climbing on Fridays. Equipment and instruction will be provided — and beginners are welcome. Participants meet at the climbing wall behind the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Please confirm attendance at least a day in advance by calling (0611) 143-548-9341.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.

